

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener family has been displaced after a candle caused a fire at their home Tuesday evening.

Fire crews responded to the home on Countrystone Crescent just after 7 p.m. when the homeowners called 9-1-1.

Officials say an unattended candle sparked the fire on the second floor while the family was eating downstairs.

There were no injuries, but there was significant smoke damage to the home.

Officials say damages are pegged at around $50,000.

They are reminding residents to not leave candles unattended at any time.