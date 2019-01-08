

CTV Kitchener





The body of Mark Billings has been claimed by his family.

He died of cancer in late November, going unclaimed for 38 days before CTV Kitchener shared his story.

After the newscast, friends reached out to his family, who was unaware that he had died.

“They found the family and the family then notified us of his passing, and we have now since made funeral arrangements with the family,” explains Michelle Glendinning, a funeral director for Henry Walser Funeral Home.

A two hour public visitation has been planned for Mark Billings starting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home in Kitchener.