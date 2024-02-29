Fake guns and drugs seized, four people arrested by Guelph police

Guelph police have made four arrests after a collection of drugs, replica guns, and cash were found.

Officers executed a search warrant Tuesday morning at a home in the area of Inkerman Street and Hearn Avenue after receiving a tip earlier in the month.

Police say they seized $11,000 worth of fentanyl and MDMA, two replica firearms, a butterfly-style knife, more than $1,400 in cash, and power tools investigators believed were stolen.

Three Guelph men and one Guelph woman are facing a number of charges.