Fake bomb threat at Brantford business
(David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, November 25, 2018 2:26PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 25, 2018 2:28PM EST
A man is facing charges after he walked into a Brantford business Saturday and claimed he had a bomb tied around his neck.
Police say it happened at Stanley and Dalhousie Street around 9:30 p.m.
Officers cordoned off the area while they negotiated with the man.
Neighbourind businesses were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.
Police say they quickly determined that there was no bomb and arrested the man without incident.
The 40-year-old has been charged with public mischief and uttering threats.