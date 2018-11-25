

CTV Kitchener





A man is facing charges after he walked into a Brantford business Saturday and claimed he had a bomb tied around his neck.

Police say it happened at Stanley and Dalhousie Street around 9:30 p.m.

Officers cordoned off the area while they negotiated with the man.

Neighbourind businesses were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

Police say they quickly determined that there was no bomb and arrested the man without incident.

The 40-year-old has been charged with public mischief and uttering threats.