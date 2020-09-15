KITCHENER -- The top doctor in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph has expanded the class order that made face coverings mandatory inside public spaces, and made it indefinite until she decides to rescind it.

The Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health Unit (WDGPHU) announced the changes on Tuesday, as the Region of Waterloo debates whether or not to extend the set date of their face covering bylaw.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Nicola Mercer issued the order, which will come into effect on Sept. 18.

"I am concerned by the increasing numbers in our region. We are seeing COVID-19 cases continue to rise at the same time as schools and campuses reopen," she said in a media release.

"I am including additional establishments within the Section 22 Order to give us the best chance of reducing the spread of the virus.”"

The order expands the original one to make taxis a mandatory face covering space, something the Region of Waterloo council is debating as well.

Banquet halls and places of worship have also been included under the new rules, as have museums and galleries.

The new order is indefinite, meaning that it will remain in place until it's rescinded by Dr. Mercer. That's unlike the region's proposed extension, which would see the bylaw in place until May of next year.

The WDGPHU has reported 586 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including four that were reported on Tuesday. There are 25 active cases of the disease there, including one person in hospital. Thirty-seven people have died.