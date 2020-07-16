KITCHENER -- An eight-metre tall sculpture has been unveiled in Uptown Waterloo, towering over the sidewalk on King Street South.

St. Jacobs-based sculptor Timothy Schmalz, whose work has been featured in the Vatican and around the world, created the piece.

He says it took him a year to make the sculpture, which he calls "playful and fun."

The art piece depicts a number of monkeys dropping down to get to a gorilla, which is holding the latest piece of technology: the "Banana" cell phone.

Schmalz says the sculpture is a nod to Waterloo Region being the tech hub of Canada, and shows how much people rely on their cell phones, especially during the pandemic.

At night, the phone will light up as thought it was charging.

The work was commissioned by HIPP Developments, which built the condo behind the piece.

The development, called Circa 1877, sold out in two days back in 2017. At the time, HIPP said that was faster than any other condo development in the region's history.

The building was expected to be ready for occupancy by late 2019.