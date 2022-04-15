Advertisement
Expect strong winds in Waterloo-Wellington this afternoon
Published Friday, April 15, 2022 11:38AM EDT
Wind warning. (Photo: Victoria Mattan/CTV London)
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
Winds up to 80 km/h could blow through the area late Friday morning and continue before weakening in the evening.
Winds may get up to 90 km/h in certain areas, according to the agency.
Residents are asked to look out for tree branches being broken as well as possible power outages.
Similar statements are in place for Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk, and several other Southern Ontario communities.