Expansion coming to Cambridge nuclear manufacturing plant

An $80 million investment will result in a massive expansion and new jobs for a factory in Cambridge.

BWXT announced Friday morning that they would be expanding their facility by 55,000 square feet and adding over 250 new jobs.

"The nuclear industry has really long cycles of demand, so we can offer people really long-term employment, and we really draw from the local community here," said John MacQuarrie, president of BWXT. "We're fortunate to have an area where there are really good trade schools and universities.”

"I think it's really positive for the community here."

BWXT, which makes and produces nuclear reactors used in power plants all across the world, will be dedicating $50 million of their investment in the physical expansion of the building and $30 million in new manufacturing equipment.

"For the first time in 18 years, we're actually seeing electricity demand grow in Ontario," said Ontario Minister of Energy Todd Smith. "The investments we're making are going to require more electricity, and the best way, the most efficient way, and the safest way to do that is with nuclear power."

The company's projects and field services business will also be relocating to a facility in Kitchener.

Construction is expected to begin later in 2024 and wrap up in 2026.