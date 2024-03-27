Evicted family given access to home, contemplating legal action
CTV News recently spoke to a family in Cambridge who were evicted from their rental home after their landlord appeared to have lost possession of the property.
The Gray family has been going from home to home since being forced out but are now staying at a friend’s house in Paris, which they plan to officially rent.
“Rent [is] significantly less than I was paying at the other place,” Rebecca Gray explained. “And I actually known this person for years and can trust this person, so we feel very comfortable.”
Gray said she was allowed back into the rental home Tuesday, so she could grab her glucose monitor and some her kids’ stuff, and the property management company has indicated they will let her back inside, under supervision, sometime next week to start packing. Moving day is currently set for April 6.
Rebecca Gray shows the texts she exchanged with her former landlord on the day she was evicted. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)
Gray said the ordeal has been tough on her whole family, especially the kids. One of her daughters was in an enrichment program at her school in Cambridge, but she’s had to change schools because of the eviction.
"They want to have a place to stay. My daughter's teacher, he's her biggest advocate. He got her into that enrichment program. He said: ‘I am going to make sure that she's getting into an enrichment program in Paris,’" Gray added.
Rebecca Gray moved into the Short Street home on Jan. 15 after signing a 12-month lease. Court documents show the landlord lost possession of the home four days later. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)
Legal grounds
A partner at DC Paralegals LLP in Cambridge said there is not a lot Gray could have done to protect herself in this situation.
"There's no central registry or a licensing regime for landlords, and it's not really as if tenants are going to go around demanding title documents from people that they intend to rent from," explained Barret Beaudoin, a partner at DC Paralegals LLP.
Taking legal action, he added, could be complex in this case.
Beaudoin said Gray may be able to file an application to the Landlord and Rental Tenant Board to collect any prepaid rent, like her last month’s deposit.
"But there isn't really anything in the Residential Tenancies Act that targets this type of a situation. The other option, or the other way that you could look at this file, is that it's a strict breach of contract, which would require her to go to the small claims court, assuming that the damages are less than $35,000," Beaudoin explained.
He said legislation could be introduced to avoid similar situations in the future, but that could also create other gaps in the law.
"With the housing market the way that it is now and the ever changing circumstances that you have with the types of tenancies that are forming, it's a little hard to create legislation that predicts future circumstances."
Gray said she is not sure whether she will pursue legal action, but is speaking with experts about the possibility.
A notice on the door of Rebecca Gray's former rental home is pictured on March 25, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)
Response from the ministry
The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing sent the following statement to CTV News: ““Under the Residential Tenancies Act (RTA), every tenant facing eviction has the right to a hearing at the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB). If a landlord gives a tenant notice to end the tenancy, the tenant does not have to move out unless and until an eviction order is issued by an adjudicator. To preserve the tribunal’s independence, neither the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing nor government officials are permitted to interfere in, or comment on, tribunal processes, cases or decisions. The ministry is not in a position to comment or provide legal interpretation on whether the RTA would apply to an individual’s circumstances and whether the lease arrangement is valid.”
The statement continued: “In most cases, where a lender takes over a tenanted property, they assume the responsibilities of the landlord and must follow the rules under RTA to evict a tenant. However, there are some limited situations where a court may set aside a tenancy agreement. If a tenant has a dispute with a landlord that may involve an offence under the Act, they can contact the Rental Housing Enforcement Unit (RHEU).”
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
RECIPE
RECIPE Cranberry Glazed Ham from Emily Richards
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Investigation of Baltimore bridge collapse picks up speed as divers recover 2 bodies from water
Divers searched through twisted metal for six construction workers who plunged into the harbour and were feared dead.
Donald Trump assails judge and his daughter after gag order in N.Y. hush-money criminal case
Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday at the New York judge who put him under a gag order that bars him from commenting publicly about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors in his upcoming hush-money criminal trial.
Families shocked after Niagara Falls hotel cancels bookings made year in advance of solar eclipse
After having the foresight to book their Niagara Falls hotel rooms more than a year in advance, several families planning to take in the solar eclipse next month were shocked to find out their reservations had been cancelled.
Majority of Canadians believe in life after death: Angus Reid survey
A new survey from the Angus Reid Institute has found that a majority of Canadians believe in some form of life after death, a proportion that has held steady for decades.
Why Canada's record population growth is helping – and hurting – the economy
Canada has recorded the fastest population growth in 66 years, increasing by 1.3 million people, or 3.2 per cent, in 2023, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.
A Nigerian woman reviewed some tomato puree online. Now she faces jail
A Nigerian woman who wrote an online review of a can of tomato puree is facing imprisonment after its manufacturer accused her of making a “malicious allegation” that damaged its business.
Video shows police interrupting auto theft in progress outside Toronto home
New video footage obtained by CP24 shows the attempted theft of a vehicle in a North York driveway earlier this month that was ultimately interrupted by police.
Russia says it is hard to believe Islamic State could have launched Moscow attack
Russian officials are saying it's "extremely hard to believe" that the Islamic State would have had the capacity to launch an attack on a Moscow concert hall last Friday that killed at least 143 people.
This controversial 'Titanic' prop sold for more than US$700,000 at a memorabilia auction
The floating wood panel that spared Kate Winslet's 'Titanic' character Rose DeWitt Bukater from icy North Atlantic waters after the titular ocean liner's sinking, but not Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack Dawson. And it's now been sold at auction for more than US$700,000.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.