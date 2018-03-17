

CTV Kitchener





Electronic musician Datsik is out as a co-headliner of this year’s Ever After Festival.

Datsik had been slated to top the June festival’s bill along with fellow dubstep producer Excision.

He has cancelled all his upcoming performances after being the subject of multiple anonymous allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denies.

The cancellations came after the artists slated to perform with him all pulled out of an upcoming tour.

Firepower Records, a record label Datsik co-founded under his real name of Troy Beetles, has severed ties with the musician.

With files from The Canadian Press