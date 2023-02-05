Event held at Ken Seiling Museum to kick of Black History Month

The Caribbean Canadian Association of Waterloo Region (CCAWR) was looking to kick off Black History Month by recognizing Black history, heritage, and achievement.

The organization held their fourth annual event at the Ken Seiling Museum Sunday in hopes of celebrating, educating, and advocating.

Displays like the Canadian Multicultural Investors Museum, African, Caribbean, and Black-Inspired Vendors, and discussions with key Black figures in local politics were some of the options available to those in attendance.

"We have people who have been elected into positions in the regions as councillors, school board trustees, so it's beginning," said Amanda Edwin, a board member with CCAWR. "I can see the beginning of the vision taking place."

The day also served as a launchpad for important conversations about what still needs to be done.

"We're excited that people can come here and immerse in Black culture," said board member Daren James. "Having our history taught in schools more, having individuals talking about the history, the heritage, and the achievements."

The CCAWR says more needs to be changed when it comes to the tough conversations that keep reoccurring.

"You mention the whole thing with Tyre Nichols in the states," said Edwin. "It's a continuous cycle that's not changing. I think knowledge is power.

"Hopefully that can translate into the school boards, into governance, into everything around us to help build society a little bit stronger and to help support the Black community a little bit more."