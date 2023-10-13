Estimated 50,000 people attend Port Dover Friday the 13th biker rally

Thousands of bikers converged on Port Dover, Ont. Friday.

Motorcycle enthusiasts flock to the lakeside Ont. community whenever the 13th day of the month falls on a Friday.

“Ride with friends. This year it fell out to be kind of the last ride of the season. It’s a great occasion to meet fellow bikers,” said Radek Rajkowsi, a motorcycle rider from Toronto.

The tradition dates back to 1981 and the event regularly draws tens of thousands of visitors from across Ontario and parts of the United States.

This is the second Friday the 13th of 2023. While cold snowy conditions kept the usual masses of people away in January, sunny skies had officials expecting a large crowd Friday.

"Let me tell you, Mother Nature is co-operating, looks like we’re going to have a lot of people descending on Port Dover,” OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a video posted to social media Friday morning.

By the afternoon, OPP estimated the crowd at around 50,000 people.

Bikes and vendors fill Main Street in Port Dover on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

Barricades were in place to manage traffic. The main street was also closed to allow vendors to set up and emergency vehicles to get through if needed.

“Public safety is always paramount whether it’s an event like this or any other event. Members of the public can expect to see an increased police presence throughout the course of the event,” Const. Andrew Gamble, media relations officer for Norfolk County OPP, said.

Many of the vendors who have been attending the event for years said it doesn't have the exact same feel as when it started because the road closures mean motorcyles are parked further away. But they were still happy to be able to celebrate the day, which they say is now in its 73rd iteration.

“[I] hate it, because the whole tradition was for the bikes to come up. Everywhere you go to any kind of rally throughout the US or Canada, the main street is the focus. People like to walk around and look at bikes. Not all this stuff. If they want to shop they can shop,” said Elaina Pring, the owner of Destination 13.

The event is a major boon for many Port Dover businesses. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

Norfolk County Mayor Amy Martin said Friday the 13th is a fluid event and council decides how it will block roads and direct traffic each time it's back on the calendar.

She added it's a huge boost for local stores.

"Some businesses and some service clubs have gone on the record stating that it’s enough of an economic boom for them that it supports their business throughout the rest of the year. So it depends on the event, depends on the season, depends on the turnout, but it can really go a long way, especially for those service clubs who put that money back into the community,” Martin said.

“We’re going to hopefully pay off some of our debt here with our shirts,” Pring said.

'Thong Man,' a Port Dover Friday the 13th regular, makes an appearance. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

Staples of the event, like Paul ‘Thong Man’ Nurmi also rode his bike into town to spread some smiles.

“Excessive happiness. I just want everybody to have a smile ear to ear,” Nurmi said.

According to the mayor, there are some people in the community that don’t enjoy the event as they have to get their groceries a day before, due to the road closures and influx of people. However, she said it’s a part of Port Dover, and they’re happy to have the gathering again.