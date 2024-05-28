ER closed at Listowel Memorial Hospital due to fire
No injuries have been reported after a fire at Listowel Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning.
Perth County OPP tweeted at around 11:15 a.m., advising the public that there would be a large police presence in the area of Listowel Memorial Hospital due to a fire.
The North Perth Fire Department said the fire was contained to the room of origin and no injuries were reported.
According to the Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance, the emergency department is temporarily closed and all scheduled appointments have been cancelled.
Both police and fire are asking the public to avoid the area
This is a developing story.
