A Guelph craft brewery is coming back to life thanks to the efforts of an entrepreneur.

Mike Oosterveld has acquired the brand, recipes and brewing facilities for StoneHammer Brewing

The brewery had filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

“We’re proud to bring back StoneHammer and give Ontario craft beer lovers a taste of what they’ve been missing,” Oosterveld is quoted in a press release.

The release says Oosterveld has close ties to Wellington Brewery and also founded Fixed Gear Brewing, which opened in 2018.

Prior, he had had a career in the automotive sector.

“Not only does StoneHammer give us strong brand recognition to build another revenue stream, its equipment and canning line will allow us to brew, package, ship and sell beer at 10 times our current capacity,” says Oosterveld.

There are plans to reopen the taproom on Elmira Road North in July, with a grand opening set for mid-summer.