KITCHENER -- The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) confirms a gas meter change was the cause of a house explosion in Guelph earlier this year.

The blast on Southcreek Trail on Jan. 31 led to the evacuation of the neighbourhood and damage to two adjacent homes. One woman was home at the time of the explosion, but managed to escape unharmed.

The TSSA says there is enough evidence to suggest the explosion was the result of a gas meter change earlier that day and “procedural problems on site.”

At the time, Enbridge confirmed the company had done work at the home prior to the incident.

The TSSA suspended the worker's gas certificate on Feb. 25.

In August, the agency revoked the worker’s certification. The employee is only able to continue working under supervision and is no longer permitted to work in residential settings.