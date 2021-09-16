Employees of Woolwich Township must disclose COVID-19 vaccination status by Sept. 22

KITCHENER -

Staff working for the Township of Woolwich will need to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status by next week.

The deadline to update their vaccination status is Sept. 22. Staff who aren't vaccinated or who don't share their status will need to take education about the benefits of vaccines and undergo regular rapid antigen tests.

The policy covers staff, volunteers, students and members of council.

“Council is leading by example, both by supporting this policy and by being fully vaccinated ourselves,” Mayor Sandy Shantz said in a news release. “Woolwich is a community that works together to help each other. Right now, getting vaccinated is the best way to help protect each other against COVID-19 and the Delta variant. Thank you to all our staff, volunteers and residents who have already done their part to keep our community healthy.”

Similar policies have also been implemented in the Region of Waterloo, along with for Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge city staff.