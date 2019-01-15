

CTV Kitchener





A fire broke out at a business in Puslinch, sending black smoke into the sky.

It began just before 4 p.m. at TransX on Tuesday.

Officials believe it began in the building's repair shop, soony engulfing four bays.

Damage is estimated to be around $450,000.

All employees were evacuated, and no one was hurt in the blaze.

Fire crews were on scene for several hours putting out the flames.

Altogether, 10 fire trucks and 37 firefighters responded to the blaze.

There was no word on a cause.