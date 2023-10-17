Emily Richards shares the recipes for five ingredient meals
Chef Emily Richards shares some unique five ingredient recipes that your family will love.
BAT Salad
You will hit a home run with this salad, and you won’t need a bat to make it!
This BAT stands for bacon, arugula and tomato: a mix that combines the crispy crunch of bacon with a peppery bite of arugula and the juiciness of tomatoes. It’s a perfect salad to enjoy any time of the day!
Ingredients:
1 pkg (375 g) sliced bacon 1
1 pkg (142 g) baby arugula 1
2 ripe but firm tomatoes, cut into wedges 2
1 cup seasoned croutons 250 mL
3 tbsp canola oil 45 mL
3 tbsp cider vinegar 45 mL
1/2 tsp salt 2 mL
1/4 tsp pepper 1 mL
Method:
Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). Line a baking sheet with foil. Place bacon slices in single layer on baking sheet. Bake for about 15 minutes or until crispy. Remove to paper towel lined plate to drain. Chop bacon.
Meanwhile in a large shallow bowl or platter, spread out the arugula and top with tomatoes and croutons. In a small bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. Pour over salad. Crumble bacon over top and toss gently to serve.
Serves 4.
Harissa Beef Skewers
Look for harissa in the spice aisle as a paste in a tube or jar and also as a dry spice mix. It packs some heat but is full of spice flavor that could include cumin and coriander. A wonderful aroma will be wafting into the neighbors’ yard as you grill. So make room at the table for sudden guests.
Ingredients:
2 tbsp canola oil 30 mL
2 tbsp harissa paste (or 1/2 tsp/2 mL harissa spice) 30 mL
1/2 tsp salt 2 mL
1/4 tsp black pepper 1 mL
1-1/2 lbs beef top sirloin steak, cut into 1-1/2 inch (3.5 cm) cubes 750 g
8 oz red pepper hummus 227 g
6 whole wheat pitas 6
1-1/2 cups shredded romaine lettuce 375 mL
Method:
In a large bowl, whisk together oil, harissa, salt and pepper. Stir in beef to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or overnight. Meanwhile, if using bamboo skewers soak in water for 30 minutes.
Preheat grill to medium high. Thread beef onto skewers; discard any marinade. Grill skewers, turning once for about 6 minutes for medium rare or to desired doneness.
Spread hummus on pitas and top each with beef skewer and lettuce.
Serves 6.
Tip: There’s a great variety of hummus available in the grocery stores; choose your favorite flavor or use homemade hummus instead.
Pizza Soup
Enjoy the flavors of pizza in a bowl instead of a slice! Get the kids to help with this one and watch how their eyes light up as they see how quickly it comes together.
Ingredients:
12 oz pizza dough (about half a 700 g bag) 350 g
3 tbsp canola oil, divided 45 mL
1-1/4 cups shredded mozzarella cheese 300 mL
1 small onion, chopped 1
1 cup chopped sliced pepperoni 250 mL
1-1/2 cups pizza sauce 375 mL
2-1/2 cups water 625 mL
Method:
Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).On a floured work surface, roll out pizza dough to a 10- by 8-inch (25 by 20 cm) rectangle. Cut into 12 thick strips and place on parchment paper lined baking sheet. Brush with 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the oil. Sprinkle with 1/3 cup (75 mL) of the cheese. Bake for about 12 minutes or until golden brown; set aside.
Meanwhile, in a saucepan, heat remaining oil over medium heat and sauté onion for 3 minutes or until softened. Add pepperoni and cook for 4 minutes or until starting to brown. Pour in water and pizza sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes. Ladle into bowls and top each with remaining cheese. Serve with pizza breadsticks in each bowl.
Serves 3 to 4.
