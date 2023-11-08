KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • ION trains not running between Waterloo and downtown Kitchener

    Emergency crews are seen at Allen Station where a car appears to have jumped the curb and sits blocking the tracks. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) Emergency crews are seen at Allen Station where a car appears to have jumped the curb and sits blocking the tracks. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

    LRT ION trains are not running between Laurier-Waterloo Park Station and Kitchener Market, Grand River Transit (GRT) says.

    In a service alert, the transit operator said the disruption is due to a “police investigation.”

    As of 12:45 p.m., emergency crews are on scene at Allen Station where a car appears to have jumped the curb and now sit partially blocking the tracks.

    It’s not clear what led to the crash or if anyone was injured. This is a developing story and will be updated.

