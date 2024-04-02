KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Emergency crews respond to late night rollover crash in Waterloo, driver charged

    A vehicle seen laying on its side after crashing into a tree in the area of Erb Street East and Allen Street East on Apr. 1, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener) A vehicle seen laying on its side after crashing into a tree in the area of Erb Street East and Allen Street East on Apr. 1, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener)
    Share

    A Kitchener woman has been charged with impaired driving after her vehicle flipped over and hit a tree.

    At around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Waterloo regional police received a report of a vehicle flipping and hitting a tree on Erb Street East near Allen Street East in Waterloo.

    The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was extricated from the vehicle by the Waterloo Fire Department and taken to hospital by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services with non life-threatening injuries.

    Both speed and alcohol are believed to have been a factor in the collision.

    The 28-year-old Kitchener woman has been charged with operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration and dangerous operation.

