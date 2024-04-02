Emergency crews respond to late night rollover crash in Waterloo, driver charged
A Kitchener woman has been charged with impaired driving after her vehicle flipped over and hit a tree.
At around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Waterloo regional police received a report of a vehicle flipping and hitting a tree on Erb Street East near Allen Street East in Waterloo.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was extricated from the vehicle by the Waterloo Fire Department and taken to hospital by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services with non life-threatening injuries.
Both speed and alcohol are believed to have been a factor in the collision.
The 28-year-old Kitchener woman has been charged with operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration and dangerous operation.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Canadian-American citizen among aid workers killed in Gaza, hospital records show: AP
An apparent Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers with World Central Kitchen, leading the charity to suspend delivery Tuesday of vital food aid to Gaza, where Israel’s offensive has pushed hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to the brink of starvation.
opinion What are the tax implications of working from home?
Working from home certainly has some perks and benefits, but it can change the way you file your tax returns. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew offers tips on on filing your taxes differently depending on what work-from-home scenario you find yourself in.
NEW A senior took a DNA test decades after being adopted. He found 6 siblings he had never met
An Alberta man was nearly in his 80s when he found out he had six siblings across Canada, thanks to his granddaughter searching for roots of their family tree.
A 12-year-old student opens fire at a school in Finland, killing 1 and wounding 2 others
A 12-year-old student opened fire at a secondary school in southern Finland on Tuesday morning, killing one and seriously wounded two other students, police said. The suspect was later arrested.
Jennifer Garner mourns her father William Garner after his death at 85
Jennifer Garner shared with her social media followers on Monday that her father William Garner has died.
Pope exposes confidential details of past conclaves and settles scores with Pope Benedict XVI's aide
Pope Francis has exposed the political 'manoeuvres' used to sway votes during the two most recent elections of popes, while denying he is planning to reform the process for future conclaves, in a book-length interview published Tuesday.
'I look forward to being arrested': J.K. Rowling challenges Scotland's new hate crime law
A new law against hate speech came into force in Scotland on Monday, praised by some but criticized by others who say its sweeping provisions could criminalize religious views or tasteless jokes.
Trackers on board: Why criminals might plant a tracking device in your car
Personal tracking devices like Apple AirTags were designed to help us find our keys or wallets. Police in the United States, however, are now investigating how the quarter-sized devices may be a tool in the arsenal of criminal gangs on this side of the border.
You may be eligible for LifeLabs class-action lawsuit, but you need to apply soon
Canadian LifeLabs customers have only a few days left to file an application for a class-action settlement resulting from a major data breach.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Here's when Ottawa could see 15-25 mm of rain, 'significant' snow this week
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Lansdowne 2.0 faces crucial procedural vote at city's finance committee Tuesday