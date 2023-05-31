Emergency crews respond to fire in Kitchener

Around six fire trucks, including an aerial truck, are on scene at a fire on Green Valley Drive in Kitchener.

Kitchener Fire said the came in at around 1 p.m. Fire officials believe three to four units have been impacted.

Officials said there were no injuries to humans but some family cats are unaccounted for.

At 2 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters were on the roof of a number of units in the area

A photo posted on Twitter shows a large cloud of smoke coming from the homes in the area. (Twitter/GrilaBlitznet)

A food delivery driver said he witnessed the fire and jumped in to help.

“I completed my delivery and I had just come back and I saw smoking coming from the unit,” Jaydeep Ukani told CTV News.

Ukani said he and a neighbour knocked on the door of a unit to help save the person inside.

“He opened to backyard door and then boom, all the fire and smoke coming out,” he said. “When I saw the fire when he opened the door. I felt so bad for that guy.”

He said he helped the man and dogs exit the unit. An aerial truck is seen at a fire on Green Valley Drive on May 31, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)