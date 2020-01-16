KITCHENER -- College and university students should think twice before clicking on emails from the Canada Revenue Agency.

Waterloo Regional Police say eight people have reported fraudulent emails in the past two days.

The students say they received an email through their @uwaterloo.ca account advising them that they were eligible for a tax refund. All the student would have to do was submit a claim with their personal information.

Police say this isn’t the first time the CRA scam has targeted students.

At least 15 similar incidents have been reported by students at the University of Waterloo.

The emails are similar to this one which was provided by police:

Police say the Canada Revenue Agency never provides tax refunds through e-transfer.

Anyone who receives a similar email should report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.