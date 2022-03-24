Elora Festival announces return of summer music concerts

The Elora Festival says its live concert series will return this summer.

The music festival is set to run for three weekends, from July 8 to 24, with more than 30 concerts planned.

In a press release, the festival said it will showcase a variety of musical styles "ranging from solo artists to world music and small ensembles to mainstage attractions."

The Elora Singers, the festival's own chamber choir, will also perform.

For more information on scheduled performers, visit the Elora Festival's website.

Tickets for the summer series go on sale April 5.