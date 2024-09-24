KITCHENER
    Elmira road closed, hydro poles down following collision

    No one was hurt following an early morning collision in Elmira.

    Waterloo Regional Police posted to X at 6:35 a.m. Tuesday advising the public of a road closure due to a single motor-vehicle collision involving down hydro poles.

    Listowel Road between Line 86 and Steffler Road is closed.

    Police are asking drivers to find alternative routes.

