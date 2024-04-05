KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Elmira Maple Syrup Festival celebrating its 60th anniversary

    Opening ceremonies were held Friday for the Elmira Maple Syrup Festival.

    The event is celebrating its 60th year of serving up a sweet pancake breakfast for the community.

    Each spring, hundreds turn out for freshly made flapjacks covered in locally-produced maple syrup, as well as sausages and a drink on the side.

    This year’s event will get underway Saturday, April 6 at 7 a.m.

    While there will be extra parking set up around town, you can avoid the crowd by hopping on board the Waterloo Central Railway train from either the Northfield or St. Jacobs station. Buses for the Sugar Bush tours will also run throughout the day, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

