Elementary students end the 2022 school year in-person for the first time in three years

Students across Waterloo region are able to say goodbye to their classmates in-person for the first time since 2019, as final school day before summer vacation is here for some elementary school students.

The school year wraps up Monday for elementary school students in the Waterloo Region District School Board.

Elementary school students with the Waterloo Catholic District School board still have a couple of days to go. Their last day of school is on Wednesday.

Previous years saw students ending their school year in a virtual setting, as the uncertainties from the pandemic shuttered in-person learning at schools across Ontario.

WHAT EFFECT DID COVID-19 HAVE ON STUDENTS THIS YEAR?

Throughout the school year, students were navigating COVID-19 protocols, like masking, social distancing and daily screenings.

School boards were given rapid antigen tests for distribution to students in a bid to protect them once in-person learning returned.

Staff spent countless hours repackaging the rapid antigen test kits, as each package came with five tests, but students were only permitted to take home two tests each.

The Omicron wave added another layer of complexity for students.

The provincial government reinstated a mandate of fully virtual learning for the month of January.

Following March break, masking requirements were lifted by the province, but many staff and students continued to wear their masks in the school setting.