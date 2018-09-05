

CTV Kitchener





An electrical problem has closed a Waterloo high school on the second day of classes.

Officials say there was a malfunction which damaged the electrical systems at Sir John A. Macdonald on Tuesday evening.

As a result all classes were cancelled on Wednesday and the school is closed to both staff and students.

Officials say contractors are on site working on a repair and they hope to have the school open on Thursday.

According to the school board the malfunction had no impact on other nearby schools or homes.