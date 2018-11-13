Featured
Electric scooter startup recalls scooters
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 6:02AM EST
The company that manufactures e-scooters for a pilot project in Waterloo is looking into reports the scooters are breaking.
Scooter startup Lime says it's decommissioning any scooters in its line-up manufactured by Okai.
Lime says however that most of its fleet is made by other companies.
A spokesperson told CTV News that Waterloo will receive a replacement shipment in the coming days, but didn't say how many scooters here are affected.
The city began a pilot project with 100 e-scooters in October.
That project will come to an end November 30 and will resume in the spring.