

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo city council voted to implement a new micro-mobility solution on Monday.

The pilot project will bring an American e-scooter company to the region.

Lime is a California-based company that provides pay-as-you-go mobility solutions.

Its arrival in town would allow Waterloo residents to pay to unlock and use the electric scooters by the minute to get around more quickly.

It will be the first project of its kind in Ontario.

The proposal for the pilot passed on Monday afternoon.

The test route will be just over five kilometres through R & T Park.