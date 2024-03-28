Electric go-kart track opens inside Cambridge Centre mall

A new go-kart track is offering the thrill of racing without the smell of gas.

Cambridge Centre's latest attraction opened in March where the mall's indoor ice rink used to be.

"It is actually very fast, especially for tracks like this one," said Daniel Zychlinski, managing partner of K1 Speed Canada. "It has quite a few twists and turns."

The karts at K1 Speed are all electric, with the adult ones able to go as fast as 45 km/h. However, top speeds can be easily controlled on every vehicle.

"Everyone has a different comfort level," said Zychlinksi. "We try to ease you up as you try to get much better, then we will increase the speed so you can actually take it on."

Even though the vehicles don't take gas, drivers will still experience the speed and sounds of racing.

"They actually do not produce a lot of sound, but we make them sound like Formula 1," said Zychlinski. "You can get that feeling that you're actually racing together."

Up to ten vehicles can hit the tract at the same time and feature timed laps for those looking to improve their own racing.

"It was so much fun," said Darryl Evens who tried to the track. "It doesn't feel like it's any different [from gas go-karts]. You still get that pick up in that power."