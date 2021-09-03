Election 2021 riding profile: Kitchener Centre

KITCHENER -

Here's everything registered voters in Kitchener Centre need to know ahead of the federal election on Sept. 20.

CANDIDATES

2019 ELECTION RESULTS

Liberal candidate Raj Saini won the Kitchener Centre riding in 2019 with 20,316 votes. Mike Morrice with the Green Party came in second place with 13,394 votes in the last election.

Of the 83,884 electors on the eligible voters list, 55,839 cast ballots.

BOUNDARIES

The riding starts at the intersection of Conestoga Parkway with Fischer-Hallman Road and follows the road to the northern limit of Kitchener.

It also follows the parkway east to the Canadian National Railway, and runs along the Grand River to Zeller Drive.

The southwest corner of the riding is located where Fairway Road meets Highway 8, and follows the highway to Conestoga Parkway.

DEMOGRAPHICS

According to 2016 census data, Kitchener Centre has a population of 105,258 people.

There were 48,942 private dwellings in the area in 2016, and the reported average total income in the census data was $40,904.

Based on the data from 2016, 14.9 per cent of the population was between 0 and 14 years old, 68.4 per cent of the population was between 15 and 64, 16.7 per cent were 65 and older, and 2.4 per cent were 85 or older. The population's average age was 41.1.