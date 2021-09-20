Election 2021: Busy polling stations for some voters in Waterloo Region

KITCHENER -

Some polling stations in Waterloo Region had long lineups during Monday's election, but voters who waited said everything moved very quickly.

"It's been a steady stream," Rejean Grenier with Elections Canada said. "It's been like that across the country."

The polling station in Kitchener's Victoria Park was busy all day, but one resident said they only had to wait for 15 minutes.

The rotary complex in Stratford had a long line to start the day, but voters said they were speeding through by mid-day, even with pandemic protocols in place.

"We came early in case there were long lines, but the safety here could not have been better," a voter said.

Grenier said around 5.7 million people voted in advance polls, and 1 million voted by mail.

"That should take a little bit of the pressure off today," he said.

Voters who requested a mail-in ballot but didn't have time to send it back in the mail can drop it off at a polling station in their riding on Monday.

Elections Canada officials said evenings are often busy because people head to vote after work.

Polls will be open until 9:30 p.m. Masks are required for all voters.

CTVNewsKitchener.ca will have live local election results for Waterloo Region.