Elderly woman distracted with request for water, debit and credit cards stolen: Guelph Police
The Guelph Police Service is trying to identity two people after an elderly woman said her debit and credit cards were stolen from her house and used.
On Sept. 21, police said a woman in her 80s called police. The woman told them that she had retuned home from shopping and a woman had knocked on the window of her car, asking for a glass of water.
The victim told police she was suspicious of the woman and asked her to wait outside while she grabbed a drink. She brought her wallet inside and put it on the counter.
The victim explained she took the glass of water to the front porch and spoke with the woman for a lengthy amount of time while she tried to get her to leave. Police believe the woman distracted the victim so a second person could enter the house through an unlocked side door and take the victim’s cards from her wallet.
According to police, the cards were later used to withdraw $4,500 in cash and make more than $1,000 in purchases from a business on Woodlawn Road West.
The woman was described as white, in her mid-30s, with a medium build, average height and long black hair. She was carrying a box during the interaction.
Anyone who recognizes the people in the photo or has any more information is asked to call Const. Abdullah Eidokheil at 519-824-1212, ext. 7415 or email aeidokheil@guelphpolice.ca.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Not going to play their games,' Singh won't help Tories, Bloc topple the Liberals
Jagmeet Singh says the NDP will not support the Bloc Québécois and Conservative leaders to help them bring down the Liberal government.
The loonie is trading at lows not seen in years. Here's what it means for Canadians
The Canadian dollar is trading against the U.S. dollar at levels not seen since 2020 as the combined pressures of economic outlooks, elections, and energy prices weigh. Here's what you need to know.
1 person facing charges following fatal boat crash in eastern Ontario on Victoria Day weekend
A South Frontenac Township man is facing charges, including impaired operation causing death, in connection to a boat crash that killed three people on Bobs Lake in eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.
Mother intentionally jumps over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old: police
A 33-year-old mother climbed over a safety rail and intentionally went over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old, according to New York state police, who said Wednesday that search and rescue efforts were unsuccessful.
New Sikh Federation forms to counter alleged Indian interference in Canada
A new national advocacy group is uniting Sikh voices from across the country to counter India's interference in Canada as more details of an alleged state-sponsored campaign emerge.
Mother of teen victim in mass killing suing Manitoba's child welfare agency
The mother of a 17-year-old victim in a mass slaying in Manitoba is suing a child welfare agency for allegedly failing to protect the girl.
B.C. woman continues to be paid for a federal government job she has never worked
Vanita Lindsay has been paid $8,816.20 for a job she has never worked.
'My voice is not recovering': Sarah McLachlan postpones Canada-wide tour due to illness
Renowned Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan has postponed the Canadian leg of her 'Fumbling Towards Ecstasy' anniversary tour, citing illness.
Global Affairs won't confirm reports Canadian dead in Russia was foreign fighter
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of the death of a Canadian citizen in Russia, but won't confirm reports that he was a foreign fighter fighting for Ukraine.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.