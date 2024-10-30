Elderly woman distracted with request for water, debit and credit cards stolen: Guelph Police

The Guelph Police Service is trying to identity two people after an elderly woman said her debit and credit cards were stolen from her house and used.

On Sept. 21, police said a woman in her 80s called police. The woman told them that she had retuned home from shopping and a woman had knocked on the window of her car, asking for a glass of water.

The victim told police she was suspicious of the woman and asked her to wait outside while she grabbed a drink. She brought her wallet inside and put it on the counter.

The victim explained she took the glass of water to the front porch and spoke with the woman for a lengthy amount of time while she tried to get her to leave. Police believe the woman distracted the victim so a second person could enter the house through an unlocked side door and take the victim’s cards from her wallet.

According to police, the cards were later used to withdraw $4,500 in cash and make more than $1,000 in purchases from a business on Woodlawn Road West.

The woman was described as white, in her mid-30s, with a medium build, average height and long black hair. She was carrying a box during the interaction.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photo or has any more information is asked to call Const. Abdullah Eidokheil at 519-824-1212, ext. 7415 or email aeidokheil@guelphpolice.ca.