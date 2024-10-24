KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Elderly Guelph cyclist hurt in crash with pickup truck

    A Guelph police cruiser appears in a file photo. (Submitted) A Guelph police cruiser appears in a file photo. (Submitted)
    Share

    An elderly cyclist was transported to a trauma centre after a crash with a pickup truck Tuesday morning.

    Guelph police were called to Woolwich Street just North of London Road around 9:00 a.m. Police said the driver of a pickup truck was turning into a driveway when he collided with the cyclist. The cyclist was thrown onto the hood of the pickup truck before falling onto the road.

    The 76-year-old man was taken to a Hamilton trauma centre with lower-body injuries.

    No charges have been laid so far, but the investigation is ongoing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News