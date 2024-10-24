Elderly Guelph cyclist hurt in crash with pickup truck

An elderly cyclist was transported to a trauma centre after a crash with a pickup truck Tuesday morning.

Guelph police were called to Woolwich Street just North of London Road around 9:00 a.m. Police said the driver of a pickup truck was turning into a driveway when he collided with the cyclist. The cyclist was thrown onto the hood of the pickup truck before falling onto the road.

The 76-year-old man was taken to a Hamilton trauma centre with lower-body injuries.

No charges have been laid so far, but the investigation is ongoing.