Two vehicles collided in a head-on collision on a highway in Brant County.

It happened on Tuesday at approximately 6:35 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 24 and McLean School Road.

An elderly female driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police determined that the vehicle she was driving southbound entered the northbound lane and struck a dump truck head-on.

She was transported to hospital and then transferred to Hamilton for her injuries.

Highway 24 was closed between Glen Morris Road East and Howell Road as of 10:33 a.m.

Investigators were still determining the cause of the crash.

No word on any charges or whether the dump truck driver was injured.