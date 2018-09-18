Featured
Elderly driver suffers life-threatening injuries after head-on crash
A car crossed into the northbound lane, colliding with an oncoming dump truck head-on. (Twitter / @OPP_WR)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 18, 2018 10:53AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 18, 2018 11:17AM EDT
Two vehicles collided in a head-on collision on a highway in Brant County.
It happened on Tuesday at approximately 6:35 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 24 and McLean School Road.
An elderly female driver suffered life-threatening injuries.
Police determined that the vehicle she was driving southbound entered the northbound lane and struck a dump truck head-on.
She was transported to hospital and then transferred to Hamilton for her injuries.
Highway 24 was closed between Glen Morris Road East and Howell Road as of 10:33 a.m.
Investigators were still determining the cause of the crash.
No word on any charges or whether the dump truck driver was injured.