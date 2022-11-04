Education workers and supporters hit the street in Waterloo region
Picketers took to the streets Friday as tens of thousands of education workers across Ontario walked off the job.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 support workers such as custodians, administrative staff and educational support workers, said they are striking "until further notice."
Picket sites include Regina Street in Waterloo in front of NDP MPP Catherine Fife’s office. Protestors arrived early and began their march around 7:30 a.m.
Jeff Pelich, president of Waterloo regional labour council spoke to CTV Thursday night and shared his support of the protestors.
“As a labour council we really believe that when a government, or an employer, attacks one union that they’re attacking all unions and all workers,” he said. “I’m anticipating that there will be a very strong showing tomorrow throughout the entire day, not just 4 p.m., to tell the government that enough is enough. Get back to the table. Bargain fairly with our colleagues in CUPE.”
Pelich was correct, by 8 a.m. roughly 100 protestors could be seen marching their route along Regina and King streets. Participants chanted and waived their signs as nearby cars honked their horns in support.
CUPE has said its workers, which make on average $39,000 a year, are generally the lowest paid in schools.
“My biggest concern is that we are understaffed and undervalued,” said Darla Steffen, an educational assistant in the Waterloo region. “For the government to show us this kind of disrespect, trying to pass a bill like the one they’re suggesting, is a slap in the face to people like us.”
Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce passed anti-strike legislation Thursday to impose a four-year contract on education workers that bars them from striking.
As part of the bill, striking workers could face a daily fine of up to $4,000, while the union could be slapped with a $500,000 fine.
Despite that, protestors said they weren’t concerned and would continue the picket for as long as it took to have their message heard.
Catherina Fife arrived to the protest around 8:45 a.m. and told CTV that she was there in solidarity with the workers.
“What happened this week is unprecedented in the history of Canada and Ontario,” she said. “We had a government that imposed Bill 28, which will override basic charter rights and human rights during the collective bargaining process. I am incredibly encouraged to see people here today. The labour movement is literally fighting for the health and well-being of Ontario’s workers, but also of our students.”
Another significant local protest is happening in Kitchener on King Street, in front of PC MPP Jess Dixon’s office.
