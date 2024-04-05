Education minister slams WRDSB eclipse reversal

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the Waterloo Region District School Board’s abrupt decision to close schools Monday during the solar eclipse is “entirely unacceptable.”

In a reversal of its earlier position, the board announced Wednesday that Monday would be an asynchronous learning day – giving parents just five days notice to find child-care.

“It is entirely unacceptable for school boards to drop this on parents only days ahead of time,” Lecce said in a statement to CTV News Friday.

Lecce said he had told boards across the province that children should be in school on Monday.

“It is not only indefensible to send kids home just days ahead of time, but it is insult to injury to do so without ensuring live access to their educator,” he said. “The board ought to reconsider this decision.”

