    WRDSB schools will be closed Monday for eclipse

    The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
    The Waterloo Region District School Board has reversed its earlier decision to keep schools open as usual on Monday during the solar eclipse.

    In a statement released Wednesday, the school board said schools would be closed to students Monday. Students can learn asynchronously. Staff will be expected to report to their work location as scheduled, the board said.

    “The decision has been made after listening to and reflecting on further feedback from the WRDSB community, including staff and families,” the school board said.

    The board’s reversal comes six days after the union representing elementary school teachers in Waterloo Region called for students to be let out early on the day of the eclipse.

    In its statement, the board said although it considered shortening the school day, it was ultimately not possible because of challenges with student transportation and ensuring crossing guards would be available.

