Education minister orders review into removal of four-year-old student from Waterloo region school by police

Ontario’s education minister has ordered a review into the Waterloo Catholic District School Board's handling of a November 2021 incident where a Black four-year-old was removed from a Waterloo region school by police.

Community advocates spoke out about the incident on Wednesday, following a private meeting between the child's family, board administration and several community groups.

In an emailed statement Friday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said "under no scenario should police be called to remove a four-year-old student from a school in this province."

"Black and racialized parents continue to deal with these unacceptable situations that only demoralize and harm their children and families," Lecce continued.

Lecce said he was directing a third-party representative from the Ministry of Education to review the board's handling of the matter to provide "objective analysis of the circumstances surrounding the event with the mandate to recommend actions to the board to ensure it never happens again."

"We have to do better," Lecce's statement concluded.