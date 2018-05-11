

Candidates met for a debate in Guelph ahead of the provincial election.

The all-candidates meeting was held at the Italian Canadian Club on Thursday evening.

Mike Schreiner (Green), Sly Castaldi (Liberal), Ray Ferraro (PC), Aggie Mlynarz (NDP), Paul Taylor (n/a), Juanita Burnett (Communist), and Thomas Mooney (Ontario Alliance) all participated in the debate.

Mike Riehl (Libertarian) was not present during the time our cameras were on site.

Topics included affordable housing, hydro rates, and education funding.