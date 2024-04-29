KITCHENER
    • E-bike driver taken to hospital after Kitchener crash

    The driver of an e-bike was taken to hospital after a crash involving a Toyota pick-up truck in Kitchener.

    Waterloo regional police said it happened in the King Street East and Cedar Street area around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

    They said the driver of an e-bike, a 34 year-old man from Waterloo, suffered non-life threatening injuries while the driver of the truck, a 66 year-old man, was not hurt.

    Charges are expected.

    The investigation is ongoing and police are looking for anyone with dashcam footage or more information.

