Dumpster fire at factory under investigation
A Waterloo fire fighter operating a hose to tackle the fire from above.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 5:04PM EDT
Waterloo Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at a furniture factory on Weber Street North.
It happened on Thursday around 3:30 p.m.
Fire officials said it happened in a large dumpster full of paper and wood waste.
It took about 15 minutes to be extinguished.
Damage estimates are around $1,000, as there was no smoke damage to the building.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
No one was injured.