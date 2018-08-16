

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at a furniture factory on Weber Street North.

It happened on Thursday around 3:30 p.m.

Fire officials said it happened in a large dumpster full of paper and wood waste.

It took about 15 minutes to be extinguished.

Damage estimates are around $1,000, as there was no smoke damage to the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was injured.