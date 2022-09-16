Dump truck rollover spills 14 tons of dirt onto Wellington County roadway

A dump truck was found rolled over with its contents spilled at an intersection in Wellington County.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the single-vehicle collision at Sixth Line and Wellington Road 124, near Brucedale, just after noon on Friday.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a media release, the truck spilled about 14 tons of earth onto the roadway.

The area was temporarily closed for cleanup.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

OPP is asking anyone with information to contact them.