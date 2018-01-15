Featured
Drugs, weapons, stolen motorcycles found at Kitchener home
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 11:52AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 15, 2018 12:40PM EST
Five people are following charges after police raided a home in southwest Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police say they executed a search warrant Friday at a home on Cotton Grass Street, near Fischer-Hallman Road and Max Becker Drive.
Inside the home, officers allegedly found two stolen motorcycles as well as marijuana, a substance believed to be meth, pills they have not been able to identify, a collapsible baton, a spear gun and cash. All of those items were seized by police.
Three Kitchener residents, a Stratford resident and a Cambridge resident are facing charges related to drugs and criminal activity.