Five people are following charges after police raided a home in southwest Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police say they executed a search warrant Friday at a home on Cotton Grass Street, near Fischer-Hallman Road and Max Becker Drive.

Inside the home, officers allegedly found two stolen motorcycles as well as marijuana, a substance believed to be meth, pills they have not been able to identify, a collapsible baton, a spear gun and cash. All of those items were seized by police.

Three Kitchener residents, a Stratford resident and a Cambridge resident are facing charges related to drugs and criminal activity.