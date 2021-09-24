Drugs, cash and guns seized in multi-city bust, 14 people facing charges

KITCHENER -

Fourteen people are facing charges after police executed multiple search warrants in Cambridge, Kitchener, Stratford and St. Marys, and seized a ‘significant’ amount of cash, drugs and guns.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says it was part of a six-month investigation in partnership with the Stratford Police Service and Woodstock Police Service.

On Sept. 15 they searched nine properties, at the following locations:

Wilson Avenue in Kitchener

Saginaw Parkway in Cambridge

Old Huron Road in Kitchener

Ontario and Waterloo Streets in Stratford

Front and Ontario Streets in Stratford

Warwick Road in Stratford

Nile Street in Stratford

McNab Street in Stratford

Water Street South in St. Marys

Police say they found suspected illegal drugs, including more than 5,300 grams of methamphetamine and 400 grams of cocaine.

They also seized 2,400 grams of fentanyl, which they say equates to more than 95,000 street level doses of the drug.

The street value of the drugs is more than $760,000.

Drugs, guns and cash were seized from multiple properties in Cambridge, Kitchener, Stratford and St. Marys. (Courtesy: WRPS)

Officers also found a variety of weapons: three handguns, two rifles, a carbine and a shotgun, as well as ammunition and three conducted energy weapons.

They also seized $565,000 in cash and about $100,000 in alleged proceeds of crime, such as luxury watches and jewelry.

Police say 14 people were arrested and face a total of 90 criminal charges

They include:

Conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine

Trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Trafficking firearms

Unauthorized possession of firearms

Possession of property obtained by crime

None of the individuals has been identified though police say they range in age from 25 to 51 years old.