Drugs, cash and guns seized in multi-city bust, 14 people facing charges
Fourteen people are facing charges after police executed multiple search warrants in Cambridge, Kitchener, Stratford and St. Marys, and seized a ‘significant’ amount of cash, drugs and guns.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service says it was part of a six-month investigation in partnership with the Stratford Police Service and Woodstock Police Service.
On Sept. 15 they searched nine properties, at the following locations:
- Wilson Avenue in Kitchener
- Saginaw Parkway in Cambridge
- Old Huron Road in Kitchener
- Ontario and Waterloo Streets in Stratford
- Front and Ontario Streets in Stratford
- Warwick Road in Stratford
- Nile Street in Stratford
- McNab Street in Stratford
- Water Street South in St. Marys
Police say they found suspected illegal drugs, including more than 5,300 grams of methamphetamine and 400 grams of cocaine.
They also seized 2,400 grams of fentanyl, which they say equates to more than 95,000 street level doses of the drug.
The street value of the drugs is more than $760,000.
Drugs, guns and cash were seized from multiple properties in Cambridge, Kitchener, Stratford and St. Marys. (Courtesy: WRPS)
Officers also found a variety of weapons: three handguns, two rifles, a carbine and a shotgun, as well as ammunition and three conducted energy weapons.
They also seized $565,000 in cash and about $100,000 in alleged proceeds of crime, such as luxury watches and jewelry.
Police say 14 people were arrested and face a total of 90 criminal charges
They include:
- Conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine
- Trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Trafficking firearms
- Unauthorized possession of firearms
- Possession of property obtained by crime
None of the individuals has been identified though police say they range in age from 25 to 51 years old.
