GUELPH -- A 32-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with multiple offences after Guelph police arrested her early Monday night.

Just after 7:30pm police responded to a call at a business located near Paisley Road and Imperial Road South in Guelph.

According to police, when they arrived they found a woman holding a methamphetamine pipe and she was then arrested.

Officials say a search later found a small amount of crystal methamphetamine on the woman.

She was charged with break and enter, drug possession, and breach of probation.

Earlier that day, near the same intersection a resident told police a woman he didn’t know was in his backyard shed.

He confronted the woman and she later left.

According to police, the woman matched the description of the woman they later arrested.