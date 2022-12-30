Driving dominates for preferred commute to work in Waterloo region

Despite the Region of Waterloo spending millions of dollars on active and public transit in the past 20 years, the majority of the local workforce continue to use automobiles to commute to work.

New data from Statistics Canada shows 89 per cent of people in the region commute to work by car, truck or van.

Less than five per cent commute by public transit, and 4.4 per cent get to work by cycling or walking.

“I think it’s disappointing,” said Collen James, regional councillor. “I think it shows just how much of a change is really needed and how much work is needed to have people understand the benefit of getting out of their car.”

James said its likely driving is the dominant choice for commuters because of its convenience.

“We are a commuting community.”

However, she said she wants to see more people access public and active transit.

One way of doing that is by making transit more accessible.

“There is a need to have services in the surrounding areas and more efficient transit. I think that’s where the biggest gap is right now,” James said.

“It lags a little bit when a new subdivision is built. In certain areas we don’t have service yet, but we continue to expand,” said Neil Malcolm, the acting director of transit services with Grand River Transit. “It does take time though.”

Malcolm said the goal is to continue to improve transit services, so it entices more people to get out from behind the wheel.

“Make it convenient, have frequent and fast connections so that transit is a choice.”