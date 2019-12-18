KITCHENER -- Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash north of Arthur.

The Wellington County OPP says they responded to the scene on Highway 6 at around 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say that the two cars involved, a sedan and an SUV, were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

Both drivers were reportedly taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In a tweet, police said that visibility was limited because of snow squalls.

Highway 6 was closed between Side Road 9 and 10 while police were on scene investigating.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.

The OPP is asking people to avoid the area and, if possible, to stay home.