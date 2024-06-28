Driver speeds off after police attempt traffic stop in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are looking for the driver of a blue Audi after they said the vehicle was being driven dangerously in Kitchener.

Officers attempted to stop a blue, four-door Audi sedan in the Homer Watson Boulevard and Bleams Road area around 7:50 p.m.

Police said the driver did not stop and the vehicle was last spotted weaving in and out of traffic on Huron Road, travelling toward Fischer-Hallman Road.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.