Driver speeds off after police attempt traffic stop in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are looking for the driver of a blue Audi after they said the vehicle was being driven dangerously in Kitchener.
Officers attempted to stop a blue, four-door Audi sedan in the Homer Watson Boulevard and Bleams Road area around 7:50 p.m.
Police said the driver did not stop and the vehicle was last spotted weaving in and out of traffic on Huron Road, travelling toward Fischer-Hallman Road.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.
Debate takeaways: Trump confident, even when wrong, Biden halting, even with facts on his side
Thursday’s U.S. presidential debate was a re-run that featured two candidates with a combined age of 159, but it went especially poorly for one of them, President Joe Biden.
NEW Car thieves tried accessing Ontario transportation ministry database
One of Canada's largest police forces has knowledge of car thieves attempting to breach Ontario's Ministry of Transportation database, CTV News has learned.
What is going on with immigration in Canada? Here's what the data shows
Canada has welcomed more than 3.9 million new citizens since 2005, with nearly one third coming from India, the Philippines or China, according to a CTVNews.ca analysis.
Liberal caucus staying quiet after major byelection defeat that rattled party
Liberal campaign co-chair Terry Duguid insisted Thursday that his caucus is united behind Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, even as the majority of elected Liberals remain silent on the prime minister's political future.
Buying a car? Why you may have to pay more at some dealers if you use cash
It used to be cash was king and that you could get a better deal if you paid for a car in full, but now many dealers want you to finance your purchase so they can make more money.
Princess Anne leaves hospital after treatment for concussion
Princess Anne has left the hospital and returned to her southwestern England estate after an accident thought to involve a horse left her with a concussion.
FACT FOCUS: Here's a look at some of the false claims made during Biden and Trump's first debate
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump traded barbs and a variety of false and misleading information as they faced off in their first debate of the 2024 election.
Analysis of the CNN Presidential Debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump
U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump went head-to-head in the first of two planned presidential debates.
When heat waves strike, Environment Canada can link it to climate change -- fast
The heat wave that gripped Eastern Canada last week brought stifling conditions, put pressure on the electricity grid and broke several temperature records as residents sweltered.
Charges laid in fatal hit and run in St. Thomas
Charges have been laid in relation to a recent fatal fail to remain investigation in St. Thomas. The accused appeared in court Thursday and has been remanded into custody.
Outreach workers express concern about council’s decision to expand restrictions on homeless encampment locations
On the frontlines of London, Ont.’s homelessness crisis, council’s recent decision to further restrict the places where encampments are permitted is causing concern and confusion.
Residents express frustration with decision to close Huron County pool
For nearly 50 years, Clinton's kids have enjoyed an outdoor pool. However, following a three-year long closure due to expensive required repairs, Clinton's pool will now never be swam in again.
Funeral arrangements released for Walsh family found dead in Harrow
The funeral arrangements for a family found dead in a home in Harrow have been released.
VIA unveils new, accessible trains, but civic leaders call for more service
VIA Rail unveiled the first cars in its new fleet of state of the art passenger trains Thursday, with leaders taking part in the inaugural ride between London and Windsor.
Accessible swimming pool opening soon at Lanspeary Park
Swimming lessons have not been offered at the Lanspeary Park pool since 2015 but they are returning now. So is the pool which closed down in 2022 after city council approved a $3 million dollar replacement.
Midland in mourning after loss of long-time councillor Jim Downer
The Town of Midland is in mourning after the sudden loss of a local political titan who spent decades working in public service.
Ramara man admits to stabbing mother 30x after eating cannabis brownies
Michael Lahay pleaded guilty to manslaughter for stabbing his mother, Wendy, 30 times inside their Ramara home in 2021 while experiencing "substance-induced psychosis" after he ate a dozen homemade cannabis brownies.
Ready for summer? Two Barrie beaches open with lifeguards today
The city urges water safety on all of Barrie's beaches.
LCBO to close all retail stores for 14 days if strike not averted
With a week left until thousands of LCBO workers could walk off the job, the Crown corporation has announced that it will close all its retail stores for 14 days if no deal is reached by July 5.
Northwestern Ont. police investigate fatal Hwy. 17 crash
The Dryden detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a fatal collision involving a commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle.
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa Public Health warning of increased overdose risk as new drug found in local supply
Ottawa Public Health is issuing a warning about a new drug found in the local unregulated drug supply that could lead to a spike in overdoses.
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 28-July 1
CTV News Ottawa looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Canada Day long weekend.
Ottawa police warn residents to avoid Facebook Marketplace when looking for a place to rent
Ottawa police are going as far as to tell people to stay away from Facebook Marketplace altogether when looking for a place to rent because of the prevalence of scams.
What's open and closed? Where are the fireworks? What to know for Canada Day 2024
The Canada Day long weekend is just around the corner. Here’s everything you need to know to plan your long weekend:
Canada Day weather forecast in Toronto
Canada Day in Toronto will be filled with sunshine and a high of 24 C before the summer humidity makes a comeback late next week.
Woman killed after tree falls on her in Mont-Saint-Bruno park
The pond sector at the Mont-Saint-Bruno Provincial Park is closed after a woman died after a tree fell on her on the Grand-Duc trail on Thursday.
Here is the schedule for the International fireworks competition in Montreal
The Loto Quebec International Fireworks competition begins Thursday in Montreal with a tribute to boy and girl bands.
Weekend strike for Sorel-Saint-Ignace-de-Loyola ferry
Another strike is expected to affect the ferry linking Sorel to Saint-Ignace-de-Loyola this weekend.
Maritime gas prices increase ahead of Canada Day long weekend
Gas prices at Maritime pumps went up overnight just ahead of the Canada Day long weekend.
N.S. couple wins $500K from Atlantic Lottery ticket
An Elderbank, N.S., couple plans to buy a new electric car and a four-wheeler after winning $500,000 from Atlantic Lottery.
'I felt my soul was broken': Women sexually assaulted by Manitoba doctor call for accountability
A sentencing hearing is underway for a Manitoba doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple patients over several years.
'Houses don't just explode': Winnipeg police give update on Transcona blast
Winnipeg police say the occupants of a home that exploded in the Transcona neighbourhood on Wednesday were not there at the time of the blast.
'I am very proud': Manitoba grandfather and grandson graduate high school in same class
A grandfather and grandson duo proudly graduated alongside each other at the same northern Manitoba school.
16 Avenue reopens as water main prepares for flushing
As the City of Calgary inches closer to fixing the water main issues prompting water restrictions, 16 Avenue N.W. is starting to reopen.
Why aren't free-ranging bison classified as wildlife in Alberta?
Several wildlife and Indigenous groups are renewing calls for the provincial government to designate all free-ranging bison as wildlife under the Alberta Wildlife Act, as opposed to livestock.
UCP blasts new NDP leader Nenshi with attack ads; Smith says he has no policy
The UCP has come out swinging at new Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi in a series of attack ads.
3-year-old boy dead, woman and girl hospitalized in Allard crash
A boy was killed and his mother and sister were injured in a crash in south Edmonton on Thursday.
Holland leaves Oilers; CEO searching for new GM before starting negotiations with Draisaitl
Ken Holland is out as Edmonton Oilers president of hockey operations and general manager. He joined the Oilers in May 2019 and his contract ends this Sunday.
Legal action coming to recover COVID benefit overpayments
The Canada Revenue Agency says it is ramping up efforts to recover overpayments of pandemic-related benefits.
Stadium agreement with FIFA reveals obligations for hosting World Cup at BC Place
In 2026, the eyes of the world will be on BC Place as it hosts seven matches in the FIFA World Cup, but until recently, nobody has been able to lay eyes on the stadium agreement for those games.
Police tight-lipped about West Vancouver crash that killed 2, injured 3; some victims still not identified
West Vancouver police aren't revealing many details about a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 just before midnight Wednesday night that left two people dead and sent three others to hospital.
Senior swiped at, injured by black bear in West Vancouver
A senior in West Vancouver was swiped at and injured by a black bear that was trying to break into a garage Thursday, according to officials.