Driver speeds off after police attempt traffic stop in Kitchener

    Waterloo Regional Police Service posted this map on social media after they said officers tried to stop a dangerous driver in Kitchener on June 27, 2024.
    Waterloo regional police are looking for the driver of a blue Audi after they said the vehicle was being driven dangerously in Kitchener.

    Officers attempted to stop a blue, four-door Audi sedan in the Homer Watson Boulevard and Bleams Road area around 7:50 p.m.

    Police said the driver did not stop and the vehicle was last spotted weaving in and out of traffic on Huron Road, travelling toward Fischer-Hallman Road.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.

