One person suffered serious injuries after a crash in North Perth on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Perth Road 158, south of Listowel, around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Police said the vehicle lost control, entered the ditch, and narrowly missed a row of trees before coming to rest fifty metres off the roadway in a field.

The driver, 37-year-old Malcolm Allen of Listowel, was taken to a local hospital via ambulance before he was airlifted to London with life-threatening injuries.

Police said his condition was later changed to stable.

Allen was the only person inside the vehicle.

Perth Road 158 was closed between Lines 81 and 84 for several hours.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the crash.

Police have asked any witnesses to come forward.